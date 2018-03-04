Meryl Streep Looks Exactly Like The 'Shrek' Fairy Godmother At The Oscars

Meryl Streep’s Academy Awards look had social media users taking notice, and not just because the Best Actress nominee was rocking her floor-length Christian Dior gown.
Really, it was more because Streep turned up looking like she was cosplaying the Fairy Godmother from “Shrek 2.”
For those unfamiliar, the Fairy Godmother is a villain who tries to help her son, Prince Charming, steal the love of Fiona away from Shrek. Honestly, the look really works for Meryl.
We can only hope she’ll grace us with a surprise performance of “Holding Out for a Hero.”
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Oscars 2018 Red Carpet Looks