Meryl Streep Looks Exactly Like The 'Shrek' Fairy Godmother At The Oscars

Really, it was more because Streep turned up looking like she was cosplaying the Fairy Godmother from “Shrek 2.”

Why did Meryl Streep attended the ceremony dressed as the Fairy godmother from Shrek? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/HQZIQ6jpVX — dani (@TowerwhiteDani) March 5, 2018

Meryl Streep looks like the fairy godmother from Shrek and I am ready for her big musical break. I NEED A HERO #Oscars #Oscars90 # pic.twitter.com/I7s9V2MHxP — Tiago Martins (@TiagoMartinsWeb) March 5, 2018

For those unfamiliar, the Fairy Godmother is a villain who tries to help her son, Prince Charming, steal the love of Fiona away from Shrek. Honestly, the look really works for Meryl.

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images Meryl Streep on the Oscars red carpet.

Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images