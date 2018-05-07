STYLE & BEAUTY
05/07/2018 10:52 pm ET

Exclusive Met Gala Photos You Won't See Anywhere Else

This year's theme was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”
By Julia Brucculieri

The fashion industry’s most famous models and designers mingled with the entertainment industry’s biggest stars Monday night for the annual Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. 

The Met Gala marked the opening of the Costume Institute’s latest exhibition, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” which also dictated the theme of the night’s dress code. 

As always, some attendees took things quite literally. Rihanna arrived in a silver-embellished papal ensemble, while Katy Perry dressed like an angel, complete with massive wings. Others, such as SZA, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Anne Hathaway and Rita Ora, were among the attendees who opted for halo-like headpieces to complement their outfits, while Madonna, Trevor Noah and Kim Kardashian wore crosses. 

Scroll through for exclusive photos of the most divine moments of the night ― you won’t see these photos anywhere else:  

  • George Clooney and Amal Clooney
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    George Clooney and Amal Clooney
  • Madonna
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Madonna
  • Katy Perry
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Katy Perry
  • Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, left, and Lily Aldridge
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, left, and Lily Aldridge
  • Blake Lively
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Blake Lively
  • SZA
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    SZA
  • Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault&nbsp;
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault 
  • ASAP Ferg
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    ASAP Ferg
  • Donald Glover
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Donald Glover
  • Bella Hadid
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Bella Hadid
  • Cynthia Erivo
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Cynthia Erivo
  • Gigi Hadid
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Gigi Hadid
  • Katy Perry
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Katy Perry
  • Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez
  • Lili Reinhart
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Lili Reinhart
  • Donald Glover
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Donald Glover
  • Gigi Hadid
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Gigi Hadid
  • Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
  • Ariana Grande
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Ariana Grande
  • Scarlett Johansson
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Scarlett Johansson
  • Ariana Grande
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Ariana Grande
  • Katharine McPhee
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Katharine McPhee
  • Lisa Love
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Lisa Love
  • Mary J. Blige
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Mary J. Blige
  • Kim Kardashian
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Kim Kardashian
  • Rita Ora
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Rita Ora
  • Anne Hathaway
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Anne Hathaway
  • Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost
  • Paris Jackson
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Paris Jackson
  • Anna Wintour
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Anna Wintour

