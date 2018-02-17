2 Killed After Military Helicopter Crashes While Surveying Mexico Earthquake Damage

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) ― A military helicopter carrying Mexico’s interior minister and the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca crashed on Friday killing two people during a tour of damage from an earthquake earlier in the day, but the senior officials survived.

Interior Minister Navarete told TV network Televisa that he and Oaxaca Governor Alejandro Murat were not seriously harmed in the accident that happened as the helicopter was attempting to land.

El saldo de personas fallecidas por el accidente de helicóptero en Oaxaca podría ascender a 18, incluidos menores. Todos estaban en tierra y en los automóviles. pic.twitter.com/mvOn7WORu7 — Vicente Gálvez (@Vicente_Galvez) February 17, 2018

The ministry issued a statement on Twitter saying two people on the ground were killed when the helicopter came down.