Mexican President Sends Trump A Blunt Message About Paying For The Wall

President Donald Trump called out Mexico on Tuesday, vowing yet again that the nation on America’s southern border will pay for his proposed wall. But Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto fired back almost immediately with a promise of his own, insisting that will never happen.

Trump made his comments during a rally in Nashville, Tennessee that touched on many of the talking points from his 2016 campaign, from attacks on Hillary Clinton to immigration.

“In the end, Mexico’s going to pay for the wall,” Trump said. “They’re going to pay for the wall, and they’re going to enjoy it, OK?”

Peña Nieto replied on Twitter:

President @realDonaldTrump: NO. Mexico will NEVER pay for a wall. Not now, not ever.



Sincerely, Mexico (all of us). — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) May 30, 2018

Peña Nieto also sent the tweet in Spanish:

Presidente @realDonaldTrump: NO. México NUNCA pagará por un muro. Ni ahora, ni nunca.



Atentamente, México (todos nosotros). — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) May 30, 2018

The border wall has long been a Trump rallying cry. He would ask the crowd “Who’s gonna pay for the wall?” and the audience would shout back “Mexico!”