Mexican President Sends Trump A Blunt Message About Paying For The Wall

President Donald Trump called out Mexico on Tuesday, vowing yet again that the nation on America’s southern border will pay for his proposed wall. But Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto fired back almost immediately with a promise of his own, insisting that will never happen.
Trump made his comments during a rally in Nashville, Tennessee that touched on many of the talking points from his 2016 campaign, from attacks on Hillary Clinton to immigration.
“In the end, Mexico’s going to pay for the wall,” Trump said. “They’re going to pay for the wall, and they’re going to enjoy it, OK?”
Peña Nieto replied on Twitter:
Peña Nieto also sent the tweet in Spanish:
The border wall has long been a Trump rallying cry. He would ask the crowd “Who’s gonna pay for the wall?” and the audience would shout back “Mexico!”
However, his budget proposals have included funding for the wall with money coming from American taxpayers, not Mexico, which has repeatedly insisted that it won’t pay.