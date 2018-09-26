Julie Swetnick, Third Kavanaugh Accuser, Stands By Declaration '100 Percent'

“The details in this declaration are specific,” Avenatti said in a phone call to “The View.” “They are shocking, but above all else, they are true.”

He added: “And my client stands behind them 100 percent. And she’s looking forward to having an opportunity to meet with one or more FBI agents, hopefully, and describe what happened. She’s also prepared to testify, if she’s permitted to do so, to the U.S. Senate.”

Swetnick is the third woman to come forward with claims against Kavanaugh from when he was in high school or college. She said in a signed declaration released by Avenatti that Kavanaugh was present at a 1982 party where she was gang raped, but didn’t identify Kavanaugh as an assailant.

Swetnick “understands the magnitude” of her allegation and “she does not make them lightly,” said Avenatti, who also represents former porn actress Stormy Daniels, who has claimed to have had an extramarital affair with Donald Trump.

Here is a picture of my client Julie Swetnick. She is courageous, brave and honest. We ask that her privacy and that of her family be respected. pic.twitter.com/auuSeHm5s0 — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

Swetnick “believes that the truth should be known and that this process is a search for the truth,” Avenatti told “The View” co-host Abby Huntsman, explaining why Swetnick is coming forward now. She “wants the American public to know the truth about Brett Kavanaugh and about his conduct,” Avenatti added.

Co-host Sunny Hostin pressed Avenatti on whether Swetnick’s story includes Kavanaugh doing anything specifically to her, but the lawyer offered no examples.

“I want my client to have an opportunity to be heard,” he said. “I want Dr. Ford to have an opportunity to be heard. And I want the corroborating witnesses to have the opportunity to be heard.”

Swetnick’s declaration says Kavanaugh was present at the party with his high school friend, Mark Judge. Judge also was identified by Christine Blasey Ford as being present when she says Kavanaugh groped her, tried to undress her and put his hand over her mouth.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hear Blasey’s testimony on Thursday and vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation on Friday. The GOP-led panel hasn’t arranged to hear from other Kavanaugh accusers or others who might corroborate their stories.

.@MichaelAvenatti makes his first stop today on @TheView after new allegations against Brett Kavanaugh from Julie Swetnick



FULL INTERVIEW



"She wants to come forward because she believes the truth should be know" pic.twitter.com/ZpDUpywkYk — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) September 26, 2018

Co-host Joy Behar asked what Avenatti will do if the Judiciary Committee goes ahead with Friday’s vote.

″We have planned for that,” the lawyer said. He added that it “would be absolutely outrageous” for senators to vote “under the circumstances.”

“There should be no rush to confirm this man to the U.S. Supreme Court,” Avenatti said. “Delaying this matter a week or a month, or slightly more than a month, would be of no consequence. We need to make sure that we get this right, 100-percent right.”

The testimony of Judge, for example, would help shed light on the accusations, he said. Judge has said he doesn’t recall the incident Blasey described.

“There is no excuse, no excuse for the committee or for Brett Kavanaugh not calling Mark Judge to testify for the committee,” Avenatti said. “This is a man that is one of the closest friends of Brett Kavanaugh at the time period of this issue.”