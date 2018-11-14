Stormy Daniels’ Attorney Michael Avenatti Arrested After Domestic Violence Allegations

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer who represents adult film star Stormy Daniels, was arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday on allegations of domestic violence, according to several media outlets.

The LAPD confirmed the arrest in an email to HuffPost, but said he had not been booked.

The Associated Press notes that police had taken a report related to a domestic violence incident on Tuesday but did not bring Avenatti in until the following day, according to an anonymous law enforcement official.

Avenatti did not respond to a request for comment.

Avenatti, 47, has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump in recent months and said in October he was “seriously considering” a run for the White House in 2020.

The attorney has become nationally known after representing Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, in several lawsuits against Trump and his associates. Daniels alleges that she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and was paid $130,000 in hush money by the president’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, just weeks before the 2016 election.

Daniels signed a nondisclosure agreement, but has sued to void that document because Trump never signed them.