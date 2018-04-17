Stormy Daniels' Attorney Predicts Michael Cohen Will Turn On Trump

Michael Avenatti, attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels, predicted that Michael Cohen will turn on President Donald Trump within six months of being indicted.
Cohen, the president’s personal attorney, has been under federal investigation and last week, the FBI raided his office and home. Agents reportedly seized documents related to Cohen’s business and financial dealings, including files about the $130,000 in hush money given to Daniels, who claims to have had an affair with Trump in 2006.
“I think Michael Cohen is going to be indicted in the next 90 days,” Avenatti said on MSNBC on Monday night. “There’s little to no question in my mind that’s going to happen.”
He added:
“I think those charges are going to be serious. They’re going to potentially carry decades in a federal penitentiary. I also predict within six months thereafter, maybe sooner, he’s going to flip on the president.”
Avenatti made a similar prediction last week, warning the president that Cohen wasn’t tough enough to handle the pressure of an investigation.
“I think Michael Cohen is going to fold like a cheap deck of cards on Mr. Trump, and the results are going to be very, very bad,” he said on CNN.