Stormy Daniels' Attorney Predicts Michael Cohen Will Turn On Trump

Michael Avenatti, attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels, predicted that Michael Cohen will turn on President Donald Trump within six months of being indicted.

“I think Michael Cohen is going to be indicted in the next 90 days,” Avenatti said on MSNBC on Monday night. “There’s little to no question in my mind that’s going to happen.”

He added:

“I think those charges are going to be serious. They’re going to potentially carry decades in a federal penitentiary. I also predict within six months thereafter, maybe sooner, he’s going to flip on the president.”

.@MichaelAvenatti: "I'm going to make a prediction..I think Michael Cohen is going to be indicted in the next 90 days. I think those charges are going to be serious, carry decades in a federal penitentiary. I also predict w/in 6 mos..he's going to flip on the president"#LastWord pic.twitter.com/qI2TneinGw — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) April 17, 2018

Avenatti made a similar prediction last week, warning the president that Cohen wasn’t tough enough to handle the pressure of an investigation.