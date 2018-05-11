Michael Avenatti Warns Michael Cohen: I Still Have More Documents To Release

Michael Avenatti has a warning for Michael Cohen, the embattled personal attorney to President Donald Trump: There’s more.

“We haven’t even scratched the surface with this email today and the information that we released earlier in the week,” Avenatti said on CNN on Thursday. “We’ve got emails, we’ve got text messages, we’ve got other financial information, and people better be very careful in the representations that they make.”

Avenatti earlier this week released a trove of documents linking Cohen’s consulting firm to numerous payments, including $500,000 from a company tied to a Russian oligarch.

Cohen used that same consulting firm to pay $130,000 to Avenatti’s client Stormy Daniels as part of a nondisclosure agreement just before the 2016 presidential election.

Daniels, a porn actress whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is suing to get out of the deal so she can talk about an alleged 2006 affair with Trump.

“I’m speaking to you, Michael Cohen,” Avenatti warned on Thursday. “You’d better be really careful in the representations you make in court filings and to the American people because we’re going to prove you wrong if the need be, period.”