Michael Avenatti Plans To Troll Trump In Real Time With A Dueling Rally

Even the feuds are bigger in Texas.

Michael Avenatti, attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels, plans hold a rally in the Lone Star State in October to compete with one featuring President Donald Trump.

Trump said he’s going to attend an event in support of Ted Cruz in “the biggest stadium in Texas we can find” to help the Republican senator in his bruising reelection battle.

But Avenatti, who’s been surrounded by speculation that he may run against Trump in 2020, said on Twitter that he would lead “a large resistance rally in Texas at the exact same time of Trump’s,” with details still to be determined.

“We must fight fire with fire and we must send a message that we will fight to make America America again,” Avenatti wrote.

Lucas Jackson / Reuters Michael Avenatti, attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels, is taking his battle against President Trump to Texas next month.

Avenatti also talked up his family’s Texas roots as he promoted the event, saying his mother was born on a cotton farm in Lueders, Texas, where “she learned to pick cotton as soon as she could walk.” His grandmother worked in Dallas, the city where his brother was born, Avenatti wrote.

“My family wasn’t born with silver spoons in our mouths and we didn’t have real estate empires or gold toilets under our butts either,” Avenatti said, adding:

Many reporters have been asking whether we have a name for the Texas rally. In fact, we do. Here it is: “Don’t Mess With America.” See you in Texas. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 3, 2018

Daniels claims she had an affair with Trump about a decade before he won the presidency, but was paid $130,000 weeks before the 2016 election to keep quiet about it. She is suing Trump and Michael Cohen, who as Trump’s personal attorney at the time made the payment, to get out of the deal.

The case turned Avenatti into a regular presence on cable news, a perch he has used to repeatedly attack Trump, leading to speculation that he may be planning to run for office himself.