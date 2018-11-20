Chrissy Teigen Asks Michael B. Jordan If He Has Hooked Up Via DMs. He Says He’s ‘Human.’

Michael B. Jordan admitted that he is no stranger to meeting people through direct messages, or DMs, on social media, during a visit to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The actor joined DeGeneres and cookbook author and model Chrissy Teigen, who was co-hosting the show on Tuesday.

During the segment, Teigen asked the “Creed II” actor if he had ever “hooked up via direct messages.” Jordan replied, “Yes, I have.”

“I’m human, I’m human,” he said. “Not often, but yes, I have.”

Jordan, who is one of GQ magazine’s 2018 men of the year, responded to a number of questions from DeGeneres and Teigen about his dating life during the show.

DeGeneres at one point asked him how he is “still somehow single.”

“I’ve been working crazy, so I’m not really having the time to properly date,” he said.