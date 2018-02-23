Do Not Come For Michael B. Jordan For Living With His Parents

Perhaps a downside to a mega-success like “Black Panther” for actor Michael B. Jordan is the peril of revealing too much about yourself in a never-ending series of interviews to promote the movie.

In the last month, we’ve learned that he shares a home with his parents, lives to serve Lupita Nyong’o, loves anything anime, played with fire growing up and works out like a fiend.

Surprising absolutely nobody, the internet took these facts and rolled with it, poking fun at how some of these characteristics might not be as appealing on anyone other than a famous actor.

Michael B Jordan Is A 5’9” Adult Man That Loves Anime & Lives With His Parents....Y’all Told Me All Of Those Things Were Unacceptable Though — Chris (@chrisfrom_216) February 22, 2018

Well, the “Creed” star caught wind of the conversation and clapped right back, letting everyone know what’s actually up.

“First of All I’m 6ft and they live with ME, put some respeck on my name. LOL...aaaand goku & naruto are real ones lol,” Jordan wrote on Twitter Thursday, adding a raising both hands emoji.

First of All I’m 6ft and they live with ME, put some respeck on my name. LOL...aaaand goku & naruto are real ones 🙌🏾 lol https://t.co/QspyHD2zwH — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) February 23, 2018

He went on to defend his anime credibility, when someone accused him of only being interested in the “mainstream ones.”

“Nah that was a softball for the anime uneducated,” he shot back.

Nah that was a softball for the anime uneducated 🤓 — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) February 23, 2018

His response quickly won over fans, with many praising his already sterling Twitter game.

put some respect on our collective baby daddy’s name pic.twitter.com/JsGjGkVADk — yalexa 🕊 (@lipsumv) February 23, 2018

He must be doing something right to have so many men clowning and posting about him pic.twitter.com/yl3w9yg3ku — Shanese (@tifanishanese) February 23, 2018

here are MY real ones 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ozjUk5a21U — Crunchyroll @ Anime Awards ✨ (@Crunchyroll) February 23, 2018

Even the queen of Twitter clapbacks, Chrissy Teigen, stepped in to support him in her own peak Chrissy way.

Yes I’m sure those are the ONLY differences between you and him lol — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 23, 2018

Or rather the only two similarities? I’m tired goodnight sorry goodbye — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 23, 2018