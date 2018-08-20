Michael Bublé Says He 'Fell In Love Again' With Wife After Son's Cancer Battle

Michael Bublé says he “has been to hell” after dealing with 4-year-old son Noah’s battle with cancer.

But the singer says the horrible time brought him closer to his wife, Luisana Lopilato.

“My wife and I, we got happy, we fell in love again. We saw the very worst and also the best of each other,” the singer said in an interview with the Australian magazine Stellar, which was published on Saturday.

After his son was first diagnosed in 2016, Bublé said the way he thought about the world completely changed.

“I thought I had pretty good perspective; I think I’ve always been a pretty nice guy. I probably made the same mistakes anybody else had. But, man, suddenly there was great clarity,” the singer said. “Things got very clear for me, very quickly. I live with no fear now. I’ve been to hell.”

Now that his son is healthy, Bublé returned to doing what he does best ― singing.

“I truly thought I would never go back [to music]. I was done,” he told the magazine. “It just seemed completely unimportant compared to what was going on with Noah.”

Bublé and Lopilato first opened up about their son’s cancer diagnosis in a Facebook post in 2016. The two said that they were both understandably going to be stepping away from work for a while to take care of Noah.

Though their son’s health is improving, the singer said it’s still hard to talk about exactly what the family went through.