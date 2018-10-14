Michael Bublé Says He’s Retiring From Music After His Son’s Cancer Fight

Michael Bublé has revealed that he will retire from music following the release of his new album, telling The Daily Mail that he no longer has the stomach for “celebrity narcissism.”

“This is my last interview. I’m retiring,” Bublé said. “I’ve made the perfect record and now I can leave at the very top.”

In an emotionally charged interview, the Canadian singer-songwriter opened up about his 5-year-old son Noah’s battle with liver cancer, which he described as “such a difficult exercise.”

“My whole being’s changed. My perception of life,” he said. “I don’t know if I can even get through this conversation without crying. And I’ve never lost control of my emotions in public.”

The 43-year-old and his wife, Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato, first revealed their son’s diagnosis in a Facebook post in November 2016. The couple also has two younger children.

Though Noah is now in remission, Bublé said the news led him to question “everything”.

“Going through this with Noah, I didn’t question who I was, I just questioned everything else. Why are we here?” he said. “Is this all there is? Because if this is all there is, there has to be something bigger.”

Bublé went on to detail the way in which he was made to realize how “stupid” it was for him to worry about things like “ticket sales for my tours, what the critics said, what the perception of me might be.”

“I was embarrassed by my ego, that it had allowed this insecurity,” he said. “And I’d decided I’d never read my name again in print, never read a review, and I never have. I decided I’d never use social media again, and I never have.”