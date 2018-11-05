Michael Che Calls Out Young Progressives: ‘Why Don’t You Go Back To Ohio, Megan?’

Michael Che said he’s planning to vote this year, but the “Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update” anchor admitted that he doesn’t normally cast a ballot.
“I know a lot of white liberals are probably watching this and blaming me for not voting,” Che said. “But it’s not my fault. They’re the ones wasting their vote in places like New York.”
He added:
“You’re not even from here. If you really wanna make a difference, why don’t you go back to Ohio, Megan, or whatever your parents are paying your rent from, and vote there? That’s where it counts. You know how those red states stay so red? By sending all their liberal kids to coastal cities to study improv.”
Check it out in the clip above.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
'SNL' Stars Before They Were Famous