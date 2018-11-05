COMEDY
11/05/2018 12:58 am ET

Michael Che Calls Out Young Progressives: ‘Why Don’t You Go Back To Ohio, Megan?’

The "Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update" anchor said young people who move to the coasts are wasting their votes.
headshot
By Ed Mazza

Michael Che said he’s planning to vote this year, but the “Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update” anchor admitted that he doesn’t normally cast a ballot. 

“I know a lot of white liberals are probably watching this and blaming me for not voting,” Che said. “But it’s not my fault. They’re the ones wasting their vote in places like New York.” 

He added:

“You’re not even from here. If you really wanna make a difference, why don’t you go back to Ohio, Megan, or whatever your parents are paying your rent from, and vote there? That’s where it counts. You know how those red states stay so red? By sending all their liberal kids to coastal cities to study improv.”

Check it out in the clip above. 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
'SNL' Stars Before They Were Famous
headshot
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Saturday Night Live 2018 Elections Weekend Update Michael Che
Michael Che Calls Out Young Progressives: ‘Why Don’t You Go Back To Ohio, Megan?’
CONVERSATIONS