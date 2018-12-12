Twitter Users Taunt Michael Cohen For Newly Ironic Anti-Hillary Clinton Tweet

Michael Cohen was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison Wednesday, nearly 36 months after the former attorney for President Donald Trump posted a tweet that, under the circumstances, is very, very ironic.
On Dec. 19, 2015, Cohen tweeted to Hillary Clinton:
When you go to prison for defrauding America and perjury, your room and board will be free!
Cohen deleted the tweet this past August, according to Time.com, but considering he’s now the one getting free room and board, many Twitter users decided to repost it on his behalf.
Some people got downright metaphysical.
But one person articulated the legal question that was most likely on every Twitter user’s mind.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Donald Trump's Feuds