Twitter Users Taunt Michael Cohen For Newly Ironic Anti-Hillary Clinton Tweet

Michael Cohen was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison Wednesday, nearly 36 months after the former attorney for President Donald Trump posted a tweet that, under the circumstances, is very, very ironic.

On Dec. 19, 2015, Cohen tweeted to Hillary Clinton:

When you go to prison for defrauding America and perjury, your room and board will be free!

Cohen deleted the tweet this past August, according to Time.com, but considering he’s now the one getting free room and board, many Twitter users decided to repost it on his behalf.

Life comes at you something something pic.twitter.com/8c51K3P4lG — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) December 12, 2018

This tweet was sent 36 months ago, which is the exact same prison term Michael Cohen was sentenced to just minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/uBMFmEUTZ9 — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) December 12, 2018

Damn, Michael Cohen.....



Talk about a tweet that didn’t age well pic.twitter.com/g7x1gt1aGv — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) December 12, 2018

There’s a Michael Cohen tweet for everything. pic.twitter.com/rCMGxrNXzG — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) December 12, 2018

Some people got downright metaphysical.

Karma: #MichaelCohen being sentenced to 3 years of prison almost exactly 3 years to the day after sending this tweet. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZzqJKpXWTP — James Michael Sama (@JamesMSama) December 12, 2018

But one person articulated the legal question that was most likely on every Twitter user’s mind.