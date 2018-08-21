Michael Cohen's Old Tweet About Hillary Clinton In Prison Isn't Aging Well

One of Michael Cohen’s old tweets is coming back to haunt him.
The former longtime personal attorney to President Donald Trump pleaded guilty on Tuesday to illegally interfering in the 2016 election. He faces 46 to 63 months in prison when he is sentenced in December, UPI reported.
Back in 2015, with the Trump campaign in swing, Cohen taunted Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton on Twitter with a prison threat that in hindsight might not have been his best move now that he’s the one who could be wearing stripes:
The nearly three-year-old tweet started going viral in light of the latest developments: