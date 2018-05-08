Stormy Daniels' Lawyer Says Michael Cohen Accepted $500,000 From Russian Oligarch

Stormy Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti said Tuesday his legal firm had uncovered payments that the U.S. affiliate of a Russian billionaire’s company allegedly made to Michael Cohen, an attorney for President Donald Trump, totaling around $500,000.

CNN later reported that special counsel Robert Mueller questioned Viktor Vekselberg, the Russian reportedly behind the payments, about the sums his company’s U.S. affiliate paid to Cohen. As The New York Times reported last week, Mueller spoke to Vekselberg as part of his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

The Daily Beast later said it could confirm Avenatti’s claims, citing an anonymous source.

In a tweet, Avenatti said that money from the Vekselberg-tied firm “may have reimbursed” a $130,000 payment Cohen made to Daniels as hush money for her alleged 2006 affair with Trump.

According to a seven-page summary of Avenatti’s firm’s claims, the payments were sent “within approximately 75 days” of the payment to Daniels. Avenatti’s documents did not provide any sources as to how he obtained that information, and he did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Avenatti’s report also said that Cohen’s company Essential Consulting received payments from AT&T, Novartis and Korea Aerospace Industries LTD in 2017 and 2018. In a statement to HuffPost, AT&T confirmed that it made four payments totaling roughly $200,000 to Essential.

“Essential Consulting was one of several firms we engaged in early 2017 to provide insights into understanding the new administration. They did no legal or lobbying work for us, and the contract ended in December 2017,” the company said in a statement.

An attorney for Cohen, Steve Ryan, told Atlantic reporter Natasha Bertrand that he wouldn’t discuss Avenatti’s claim.

Cohen acknowledged in February that he paid Daniels the $130,000 sum in October 2016 but said that Trump had no knowledge of it. Yet Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor who recently joined the White House legal team, countered that claim in a Fox News interview earlier this month when he said Trump repaid Cohen.

Giuliani sparked more confusion over what he knows in subsequent interviews, adding that he is “not an expert on the facts.”

After significant investigation, we have discovered that Mr. Trump’s atty Mr. Cohen received approximately $500,000 in the mos. after the election from a company controlled by a Russian Oligarc with close ties to Mr. Putin. These monies may have reimbursed the $130k payment. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) May 8, 2018

Trump has continued to deny knowledge of the payment and has said the affair never happened.

Vekselberg, an energy and financial tycoon, is reportedly close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He was among the 38 Russian oligarchs, government officials and businesses targeted with a new round of sanctions by the Trump administration in early April.