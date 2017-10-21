Michael Ernest Sweet's Coney Island Street Photography

I spent the summer of 2014 at Coney Island with a cheap little plastic 3MP camera - the Harinezumi Guru. I made this series of images that summer, which ultimately came out as a book, “Michael Sweet’s Coney Island” from Brooklyn Arts Press. The camera was fast, discreet, and made wonky, highly saturated photographs. It was a lot of fun to use and to work on this project. Although I’ve use the Harinezumi elsewhere over the years, it seems as thought the camera was made for the beaches at Coney Island.