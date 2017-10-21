Michael Ernest Sweet's Coney Island Street Photography

I spent the summer of 2014 at Coney Island with a cheap little plastic 3MP camera - the Harinezumi Guru. I made this series of images that summer, which ultimately came out as a book, “Michael Sweet’s Coney Island” from Brooklyn Arts Press. The camera was fast, discreet, and made wonky, highly saturated photographs. It was a lot of fun to use and to work on this project. Although I’ve use the Harinezumi elsewhere over the years, it seems as thought the camera was made for the beaches at Coney Island.
Michael Ernest Sweet is an award-winning Canadian educator, writer, and former street photographer. He is the author of two street photography books, “The Human Fragment” and “Michael Sweet’s Coney Island”, both from Brooklyn Arts Press. Michael Sweet lives in New York City.
CONVERSATIONS