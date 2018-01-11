Michael Gaucher Talks New Parody 'The Menopausal Mermaid' (AUDIO)

This week I talked with playwright and director Michael Gaucher about his new show The Menopausal Mermaid: A Parody Reimagined that runs now through March 25th at Club Café at 209 Columbus Avenue in Boston, Massachusetts. The show is a kaleidoscope of outrageous drag, sexy sailors, fabulous costumes and all your favorite 80s disco tracks reimagined and hilarious. The parody is about Ariel everyone’s darling from The Little Mermaid (played by Blake Siskavich) just not feeling it after being betrayed by Eric (played by Joshua Rubenstein), so she’s ready to kiss ass and take names in this 90-minute musical. The Menopausal Mermaid picks up where the Disney fairy tale left off as Ariel becomes tired of playing by the rules and decides to reinvent herself. Along the way she finds love, fame, Walt Disney and takes on anyone and anything that’s ever tried to keep a woman in her place. So grab your BFFs, throw on something cute and get ready to rock the house with Ariel and her boys in this must-see theater event. I talked to Michael about his inspiration for creating The Menopausal Mermaid: A Parody Reimagined and his spin on our LGBTQ issues.