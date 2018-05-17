Michael Keaton Ends Kent State Commencement Speech With 'I'm Batman'

Actor Michael Keaton ended his commencement address at Kent State University’s graduation ceremony with two words: “I’m Batman.”

Keaton could have gone the more dramatic route and yelled “Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice!” at the Class of 2018 crowd during Saturday’s ceremony. But he went with his memorable line from the 1989 film “Batman,” and 1992′s “Batman Returns.”

“I’ve got two words that I want you all to remember. They’re very important, and if I leave you with anything, I’m going to leave you with these two words,” Keaton said in a clip of the speech that has now gone viral.

“And those two words are: I’m Batman.”

Michael Keaton closed his commencement speech at Kent State with "I'm Batman."



And this is why Michael Keaton is the best. pic.twitter.com/20H1B99aCl — TODD SPENCE (@Todd_Spence) May 16, 2018

Many in the crowd (and the internet) celebrated the “I’m Batman” ending.

But some Kent State students were less than thrilled at Keaton’s commencement speech. Some wondered whether he was drunk:

Michael Keaton gave a drunk speech at my college graduation. How was yours? lol — Mike Castenir (@Casty06_m) May 12, 2018

The biggest thing I learned from commencement today is that Kent is a fraud because Michael Keaton never even graduated and yet we consider him alumni and just gave him an honorary doctorate degree — KT (@kattrimper) May 12, 2018

Kent State just spent $100,000 on Michael Keaton to give a speech on an attic, hitchhiking, his one pair of shoes, and how he never finished college 👏🏼 Kent read, Kent write, Kent give speeches. — Rachel Pickering (@RachelPick3) May 12, 2018

Is Michael Keaton wasted right now??? @KentState — Grace (@fftyshdsofgrace) May 12, 2018

Graduation took so long today that I left before I even walked. Peace out Kent State, and btw Michael Keaton’s speech sucked!!!!! — Amanda Baldasare (@ItsMeMannyB) May 12, 2018