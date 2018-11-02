Michael Moore Has A Message For The 'Angry White Men' Of America

Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore on Thursday pleaded with the “angry white men” of America to “give it up” ahead of next week’s midterm elections.

The “Fahrenheit 11/9” director pointed out on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” that men have been “running the show for 10,000 years.”

It’s time, he explained, for women to come politically to the fore.

“It’s like, we’ve had a long run as men running everything and the Yankees could never win as many pennants as we’ve won in these 10,000 years as men,” Moore told Meyers. “So, why don’t we just take a break? Let the majority gender run the show. What are you scared of? Women actually like us, most of us.”

Moore also explained why he fears election predictions, and why he hopes “the majority” of voters haven’t fallen for President Donald Trump’s fearmongering over immigration in recent days.