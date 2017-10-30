Sing, Paulie, Sing: Michael Rapaport Urges Manafort To Talk In Gleeful Video

Somebody’s happy. Outspoken actor Michael Rapaport exulted Monday in an expletive-packed Twitter video after former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and longtime Manafort business associate Rick Gates were indicted on charges of money laundering and conspiracy.

“Now we’re talkin’. Now we’re fuckin’ talkin’,” Rapaport crows on the video. “Paul Manafort, who ran the Trump campaign, just turned himself in to the fuckin’ FBI. Twelve fuckin’ counts, including conspiracy, fuckin’ conspiracy against the United States.”

“But there’s a way out, Manafort,” Rapaport says, his voice growing quieter as he gets down to business. “You’re going down ... that’s just happening ... don’t go down alone. You’re a fuckin’ rat. Give us Donald.”

“They make movies about rats,” adds the “Boston Public” actor, apparently trying to sweeten the idea. “One day they’ll make a movie about you, ‘Paulie the Fuckin’ Rat.’”

Still in mob-nickname mode, Rapaport posted another video later in the day about former Trump foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos, who has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. The charges against Papadopoulos, unsealed Monday, deal with his efforts to link up the Russian government with the Trump campaign. Rapaport calls him “Georgie Pickle” and takes on the role of an imaginary FBI agent grilling him.