Michelangelo The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Went To The Met To See Michelangelo

This is AWESOME!!!

What’s the best thing to do after chowing down on some pizza? Hitting up a museum, dude!

Michelangelo, the animated character you may recognize as one of the famed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, visited New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on Thursday.

Why? 

To enjoy the work of his Renaissance name-fellow, Michelangelo Buonarroti, of course!

The Met’s exhibition dedicated to the sculptor and “Sistine Chapel” painter is entitled “Michelangelo: Divine Draftsman & Designer.” It includes 133 of Michelangelo’s drawings, three of his marble sculptures, his earliest painting, his wood architectural model for a chapel vault, and a “substantial body of complementary works by other artists for comparison and context.”

The exhibit has been open since mid-November, even though one of everybody’s favorite reptiles is only visiting now. It remains on display through Feb. 12.

Michelangelo the sewer-dweller looks like he had a grand time taking in some sweet art:

Stay tubular AND cultural, Michelangelo!

