Michelangelo The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Went To The Met To See Michelangelo

The Met’s exhibition dedicated to the sculptor and “Sistine Chapel” painter is entitled “Michelangelo: Divine Draftsman & Designer.” It includes 133 of Michelangelo’s drawings, three of his marble sculptures, his earliest painting, his wood architectural model for a chapel vault, and a “substantial body of complementary works by other artists for comparison and context.”

The exhibit has been open since mid-November, even though one of everybody’s favorite reptiles is only visiting now. It remains on display through Feb. 12.