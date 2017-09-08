Michelle Malkin Tells Fox Business That Dreamers 'Deserve Nothing'

Fox Business guest Michelle Malkin chimed in on the DACA debate on Thursday, telling host Lou Dobbs that Dreamers do not deserve lawful protections.

“The fact is that if there were a single ‘deserving Dreamer’ in this country, they would be deserving because they would acknowledge that they are owed nothing and that they deserve nothing from a country into which they were born because of their parents’ illegal activity,” the conservative columnist and CRTV host said in in an exchange posted by Media Matters (watch below).

The Trump administration recently announced it plans to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which permits undocumented immigrants’ children ― sometimes referred to as Dreamers ― to legally remain in the United States.

“You can talk to anyone who’s come into the country the right and proper way, including my own parents,” Malkin said. “There are so many first- and second- generation Americans who understand that citizenship is a privilege and not a right. And when you have an entire class of 800,000 people who feel entitled to be here despite the law, you are creating the very trouble we are in now.”