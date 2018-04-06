Michelle Obama attempted to explain President Donald Trump and his administration with a parenting metaphor on Thursday.

Speaking at the Simmons Leadership Conference in Boston, the former first lady said President Barack Obama’s time in the White House “was like having the ‘good parent’ at home.”

“The responsible parent, the one who told you to eat your carrots and go to bed on time,” she said, per MassLive.com.

“And now we have the other parent,” Obama added, in reference to Trump’s presidency. “We thought it’d feel fun, maybe it feels fun for now because we can eat candy all day and stay up late and not follow the rules.”

In a wide-ranging discussion at the women’s leadership conference, Obama once again dismissed running for president herself by admitting to “never” having “the passion for politics.”

“I just happened to be married to somebody who has the passion for politics, and he dragged me kicking and screaming into this arena,” she said.

Obama also explained why she believed Hillary Clinton was “the best-qualified candidate.”