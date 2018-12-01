Former first lady Michelle Obama noted the important role that morals played in the administration of her husband, former President Barack Obama, on Friday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”

“When you’re the first of anything the bar feels higher. You don’t have room to make mistakes,” Obama told host Stephen Colbert. “We couldn’t afford to make a mistake, we couldn’t afford to look cavalier. We had to watch our language,” she added.

Colbert did not reference President Donald Trump by name, but asked Obama how it felt “to see the next occupant of the Oval Office who seems indifferent to that responsibility.”

Obama replied that she’d been “very clear about how I felt about that,” before making reference to her comments at the 2016 Democratic National Convention in which she famously said “when they go low, we go high.”

“The country has to ask itself, what do we want, what is the bar we are setting for ourselves? What kind of moral leadership do we demand in the White House?” she said. “Regardless of race, regardless of party, regardless of gender, regardless of where you are: what do we want our president to look like? How do you want him to act? If we vote for one set of behavior, then that’s obviously what we want, until we vote differently.”

Check out the clip here: