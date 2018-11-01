Little Girl's Michelle Obama Halloween Costume Melts Our Hearts

There was obviously never any doubt in 3-year-old Parker Curry’s mind about who she wanted to dress up as for Halloween.

Asked by her mother Jessica Curry what costume she’d like to wear this year, the preschooler reportedly took just half a second to reply: Michelle Obama.

And there’s a heartwarming reason why she went trick or treating as the former first lady Wednesday, with her little sister Ava adorably acting as her police escort.

Happy #Halloween! Can you guess who I am? pic.twitter.com/LZA95MT9rl — Parker Curry (@_parkercurry) November 1, 2018

Back in March, Parker, then 2, was photographed by North Carolina resident Ben Hines as she gazed totally entranced by artist Amy Sherald’s painting of Obama in the National Portrait Gallery in Washington.

“It was a brief moment that I was simply lucky enough to observe,” Hines told HuffPost at the time. He said he was “deeply moved” by “the power of potential so visible in the face of the little girl.”

The inspirational image eventually caught Obama’s eye, and she ended up hosting a “dance party” for the toddler:

Parker, I'm so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)! Keep on dreaming big for yourself...and maybe one day I'll proudly look up at a portrait of you! pic.twitter.com/faUVTsYWun — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 6, 2018

With some help from Magnolia Lake Children’s Clothing, the youngster recreated Obama’s look from the painting with spooktacular success on Wednesday.

“Parker talks about Michelle Obama every day,” Jessica Curry told BuzzFeed News, which obtained the adorable photos of Parker dressed as the former FLOTUS. “She lets people know every day that she is the one who met Michelle Obama and she is friends with Michelle Obama,” Curry added.

Obama’s response was a real treat: