11/14/2018 12:26 pm ET

Michelle Obama Says She And Barack Are 'Finding Each Other Again' In Post-White House Romance

The former first lady opened up about her marriage.
By Carly Ledbetter

Michelle Obama is getting candid about her relationship with her husband of over 26 years, former President Barack Obama, after spending years in the limelight and under the pressures of the White House. 

“We are finding each other again,” the former first lady said in a new interview with People magazine.

“We have dinners alone and chunks of time where it’s just us — what we were when we started this thing: no kids, no publicity, no nothing. Just us and our dreams.” 

Michelle Obama opened up about the struggles the two have been through in their relationship, considering the all-encompassing nature of being in politics and trying to have a family. In order to deal with everything, the Obamas went to marriage counseling

“You go because you think the counselor is going to help you make your case against the other person,” she revealed in an OWN special with Oprah Winfrey tied to Michelle Obama’s new memoir, Becoming.

“And lo and behold, counseling wasn’t that at all. It was about me exploring my sense of happiness and my voice ― the notion that you come to a relationship whole and that I couldn’t look to Barack and he couldn’t look to me to be everything,” she said.

“We had to make our everything on our own. What clicked in me was that I need support and I need some from him,” she added. “But I needed to figure out how to build my life in a way that works for me.” 

It’s important to remember that even those with what seems to be a picture-perfect relationship can still go through rough patches and hard times. 

“I know that people look to me and Barack as the ideal relationship. I know there’s #RelationshipGoals out there. But whoa, people, slow down — marriage is hard!” Michelle Obama told Winfrey. 

But sometimes they make it look so easy: 

  • The first lady&nbsp;snuggles against the president during a videotaping for the 2015 World Expo in the Diplomatic Reception R
    Amanda Lucidon/Official White House Photo
    The first lady snuggles against the president during a videotaping for the 2015 World Expo in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House.
  • President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama ride in the inaugural parade in Washington on Jan. 21, 2013.
    Pete Souza/Official White House Photo
    President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama ride in the inaugural parade in Washington on Jan. 21, 2013.
  • The Obamas onstage a rally in Dubuque, Iowa, on Aug. 15, 2012.
    Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post via Getty Images
    The Obamas onstage a rally in Dubuque, Iowa, on Aug. 15, 2012.
  • Barack Obama embraces Michelle Obama as they wait to speak at a rally on the campus of Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohi
    Pete Souza/Official White House Photo
    Barack Obama embraces Michelle Obama as they wait to speak at a rally on the campus of Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, on Oct. 17, 2010.
  • Barack and Michelle Obama at the Instagram #GimmeFive photo booth in the East Room of the White House during the annual Easte
    Pete Souza/Official White House Photo
    Barack and Michelle Obama at the Instagram #GimmeFive photo booth in the East Room of the White House during the annual Easter Egg Roll, April 6, 2015.
  • Barack and Michelle Obama on the kiss cam screen during a timeout in an Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. a
    Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
    Barack and Michelle Obama on the kiss cam screen during a timeout in an Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil men's teams in Washington on July 16, 2012.
  • Barack and Michelle Obama kiss at an inauguration reception at the National Building Museum on Jan. 20, 2013, in Washington.
    BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
    Barack and Michelle Obama kiss at an inauguration reception at the National Building Museum on Jan. 20, 2013, in Washington.
  • The Obamas attend the "Christmas in Washington" taping at the National Building Museum in Washington on Dec. 13, 2009.
    Pete Souza/Official White House Photo
    The Obamas attend the "Christmas in Washington" taping at the National Building Museum in Washington on Dec. 13, 2009.
  • Michelle Obama wipes something from Barack Obama's forehead during a dinner at the Schloss Charlottenburg Palace in Berlin on
    JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images
    Michelle Obama wipes something from Barack Obama's forehead during a dinner at the Schloss Charlottenburg Palace in Berlin on June 19, 2013.
  • The Obamas in Kenya in 1992.&nbsp;
    Obama Family Photo
    The Obamas in Kenya in 1992. 
  • Michelle and Barack Obama get into character as they read <i>Where the Wild Things Are</i> at the White House Easter Egg Roll
    Olivier Douliery/Pool/Getty Images
    Michelle and Barack Obama get into character as they read Where the Wild Things Are at the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on March 28, 2016.
  • The Obamas watch the fireworks over the National Mall from the roof of the White House on July 4, 2010.
    Pete Souza/Official White House Photo
    The Obamas watch the fireworks over the National Mall from the roof of the White House on July 4, 2010.
  • Senior adviser Valerie Jarrett with Barack and Michelle Obama in the Red Room of the White House on March 20, 2009.
    Pete Souza/White House via Getty Images
    Senior adviser Valerie Jarrett with Barack and Michelle Obama in the Red Room of the White House on March 20, 2009.
  • Barack Obama asks Michelle Obama to dance at the Inaugural Ball in Washington on Jan. 21, 2013.
    Kevin Lamarque / Reuters
    Barack Obama asks Michelle Obama to dance at the Inaugural Ball in Washington on Jan. 21, 2013.
  • Then-Sen. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama backstage before a primary rally in the gymnasium at Nashua South High School in Na
    Charles Ommanney/Getty Images
    Then-Sen. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama backstage before a primary rally in the gymnasium at Nashua South High School in Nashua, New Hampshire, Jan. 8, 2008.
  • Barack Obama watches as Michelle Obama putts during a round of mini golf at Pirate's Island Golf on Aug. 14, 2010, in Panama
    MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
    Barack Obama watches as Michelle Obama putts during a round of mini golf at Pirate's Island Golf on Aug. 14, 2010, in Panama City Beach, Florida.
  • Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's hands rest on the railing of a boat during a tour of St. Andrews Bay in Panama City Beach,
    Pete Souza/White House/Corbis/Getty Images
    Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's hands rest on the railing of a boat during a tour of St. Andrews Bay in Panama City Beach, Florida, on Aug. 15, 2010.
  • The Obamas dance during the Western Inaugural Ball on Jan. 20, 2009, in Washington.
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
    The Obamas dance during the Western Inaugural Ball on Jan. 20, 2009, in Washington.
  • Michelle and Barack Obama tour the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 16, 2007, in Des Moines.
    Scott Olson/Getty Images
    Michelle and Barack Obama tour the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 16, 2007, in Des Moines.
  • Barack Obama and Michelle Obama on the evening of his first inauguration, Jan. 20, 2009.
    Pete Souza/Official White House Photo
    Barack Obama and Michelle Obama on the evening of his first inauguration, Jan. 20, 2009.
  • The Obamas hug at a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa.
    Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images
    The Obamas hug at a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa.
  • &ldquo;I was moving around trying to capture different scenes away from the stage during an&nbsp;event to commemorate the 50t
    Pete Souza/Official White House Photo
    “I was moving around trying to capture different scenes away from the stage during an event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday and the Selma to Montgomery civil rights marches. When I glanced back towards the stage, I noticed the president and first lady holding hands as they listened to the remarks of Rep. John Lewis. I managed to squeeze off a couple of frames before they began to applaud, and the moment was gone.” — Pete Souza
  • Barack Obama and Michelle Obama walk toward Marine One across the South Lawn of the White House.
    Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images
    Barack Obama and Michelle Obama walk toward Marine One across the South Lawn of the White House.
  • The Obamas on their wedding day, Oct. 3, 1992.
    Obama Family Photo
    The Obamas on their wedding day, Oct. 3, 1992.
  • Michelle and Barack Obama at an Affordable Care Act reception in the East Room of the White House on&nbsp;May 1, 2014.
    Pete Souza/Official White House Photo
    Michelle and Barack Obama at an Affordable Care Act reception in the East Room of the White House on May 1, 2014.
  • Barack Obama and Michelle Obama celebrate with outgoing social secretary Jeremy Bernard and incoming social secretary Deesha
    Pete Souza/Official White House Photo
    Barack Obama and Michelle Obama celebrate with outgoing social secretary Jeremy Bernard and incoming social secretary Deesha Dyer after a state dinner at the White House on April 28, 2015.
  • The Obamas wait in the Map Room of the White House before welcoming President Felipe Calder&oacute;n of Mexico on May 19, 201
    Pete Souza/Official White House Photo
    The Obamas wait in the Map Room of the White House before welcoming President Felipe Calderón of Mexico on May 19, 2010.

Michelle and Barack Obama's Most Romantic Moments
