Michelle Obama Says She And Barack Are 'Finding Each Other Again' In Post-White House Romance

“And lo and behold, counseling wasn’t that at all. It was about me exploring my sense of happiness and my voice ― the notion that you come to a relationship whole and that I couldn’t look to Barack and he couldn’t look to me to be everything,” she said.

“We had to make our everything on our own. What clicked in me was that I need support and I need some from him,” she added. “But I needed to figure out how to build my life in a way that works for me.”

It’s important to remember that even those with what seems to be a picture-perfect relationship can still go through rough patches and hard times.