Michelle Obama Says She And Barack Are 'Finding Each Other Again' In Post-White House Romance

Michelle Obama is getting candid about her relationship with her husband of over 26 years, former President Barack Obama, after spending years in the limelight and under the pressures of the White House.
“We are finding each other again,” the former first lady said in a new interview with People magazine.
“We have dinners alone and chunks of time where it’s just us — what we were when we started this thing: no kids, no publicity, no nothing. Just us and our dreams.”
Michelle Obama opened up about the struggles the two have been through in their relationship, considering the all-encompassing nature of being in politics and trying to have a family. In order to deal with everything, the Obamas went to marriage counseling.
“You go because you think the counselor is going to help you make your case against the other person,” she revealed in an OWN special with Oprah Winfrey tied to Michelle Obama’s new memoir, Becoming.
“And lo and behold, counseling wasn’t that at all. It was about me exploring my sense of happiness and my voice ― the notion that you come to a relationship whole and that I couldn’t look to Barack and he couldn’t look to me to be everything,” she said.
“We had to make our everything on our own. What clicked in me was that I need support and I need some from him,” she added. “But I needed to figure out how to build my life in a way that works for me.”
It’s important to remember that even those with what seems to be a picture-perfect relationship can still go through rough patches and hard times.
“I know that people look to me and Barack as the ideal relationship. I know there’s #RelationshipGoals out there. But whoa, people, slow down — marriage is hard!” Michelle Obama told Winfrey.
But sometimes they make it look so easy: