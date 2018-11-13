Michelle Obama may not be running for president in 2020.

But on Tuesday’s live broadcast of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” the former first lady joked about her 17-year-old daughter Sasha taking on Donald Trump.

“I think, at this point, everybody’s qualified and everybody should run,” Obama told anchor Robin Roberts, prompting laughter from the audience.

“I might even tap Sasha,” she added. “Sasha, you got some free time? I think you’d do a great job.”

Roberts asked Obama if she was “saying that because of what we currently have.” Obama laughed. “You went there!” Roberts added. “You went there,” Obama replied.

The former first lady, whose memoir Becoming goes on sale Tuesday, then told the host: “Where I am is that right now we should see anybody who feels the passion to get in this race ― we need them in there. And I think that the process will play itself out.”

Check out the clip here: