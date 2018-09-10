Michelle Obama is urging women of color to vote in the upcoming midterm elections.

“We’ve all seen the difference we can make when we choose to cast our ballots. And we’ve seen the consequences when we don’t bother to show up to the polls,” the former first lady says in a public service announcement that premiered at Sunday night’s Black Girls Rock award show.

The PSA is part of Obama’s voting initiative When We All Vote, which she launched in July to encourage more young people to go to the polls. Co-chairs for the national nonprofit include other big names like Janelle Monáe, Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Tim McGraw.

Obama urges everyone, and specifically women of color, to perform the “most basic American responsibility” by voting in November.

“It’s why I’m coming to you for help,” she says. “Because women of color know how to get things done for our families, for our communities, and for our country. When we use our voices, people listen. When we lead, people follow. And when we do it together, there’s just no telling what we can accomplish.”