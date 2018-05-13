Michelle Obama Shares Adorable Throwback Pic In Touching Mother's Day Tribute

Michelle Obama took a moment Sunday to celebrate her mom, Marian Robinson, on Mother’s Day.

In a photo and message post to Twitter, Obama said it was”impossible for any photo to capture” how much her mother has meant to her. She shared an adorable throwback picture of her mom, brother Craig and herself when they were kids.

It’s impossible for any picture to truly capture what my mother, Marian, has meant to me. Happy #MothersDay to all of the moms out there, and especially to my own. pic.twitter.com/GfJdJJ8oPR — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 13, 2018

Obama has often talked about her respect and love for her mother, who she’s described as “her rock.” Robinson, who turns 81 next month, moved into the White House to live with the first family and help care for granddaughters Malia and Sasha when former President Barack Obama took office in January 2009.

The former president also shared a Mother’s Day tribute on Sunday, celebrating the “remarkable moms” in his life, his wife Michelle and mother-in-law Marian.