Michelle Obama Tells Students To Keep Fighting: 'We're Behind You Every Step'

As survivors of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting capture the nation’s attention with their persistent and powerful calls for sensible gun laws, former first lady Michelle Obama has expressed “total awe” and support for the young activists.

In a tweet Wednesday night about the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where a gunman killed 17 people last week, Obama wrote that she and her husband, former President Barack Obama, would be “behind you every step of the way.”

I’m in total awe of the extraordinary students in Florida. Like every movement for progress in our history, gun reform will take unyielding courage and endurance. But @barackobama and I believe in you, we’re proud of you, and we’re behind you every step of the way. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 22, 2018

Her tweet comes about a week after the former president expressed grief over the shooting massacre and called for “long overdue, common-sense gun safety laws that most Americans want.”

We are grieving with Parkland. But we are not powerless. Caring for our kids is our first job. And until we can honestly say that we're doing enough to keep them safe from harm, including long overdue, common-sense gun safety laws that most Americans want, then we have to change. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 15, 2018

The young survivors of the Parkland shooting have led the calls for tighter gun control regulations since the attack on their school. Students have appeared on national television to urge lawmakers to act; they’ve organized and inspired rallies in Florida, Washington, D.C., and across the nation; they’ve taken on trolls on social media and have stood firm amid a torrent of conspiracy theories aimed at undermining their activism.

As students gathered at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) announced that America’s high school students were “leading a revolution.”