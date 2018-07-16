Beyoncé and Jay-Z concerts are otherworldly already, but the Paris, France, stop over the weekend became the stuff of legends when former first lady Michelle Obama was seen dancing alongside Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, in the crowd.

Fans spotted the duo breaking it down during Sunday’s leg of the On the Road II tour. The pair were in the front row, so it wasn’t too difficult to find them. Obama was also accompanied by her daughter Sasha Obama.

Michelle Obama checking out Beyoncé at #OTRII in Paris? YES! 👑 pic.twitter.com/azOsTTKIzV — Johanna Fuentes (@jfuentes) July 15, 2018

Ah ben je la fête aussi avec Michelle Obama 😩 pic.twitter.com/VCTPY3ENxV — AnonymousAG © (@AnonymousAG) July 15, 2018

OMG THE OBAMAS ARE HERE IN THE SUITE BEHIND ME OMG ITS MICHELLE OBAMA AT A BEYONCÉ CONCERT OMG #FrancevsCroatia #OTRII — Professional Powerpoint Maker (@panda_pri94) July 15, 2018

Sadly, Barack Obama and daughter Malia Obama weren’t in attendance, but we think the Obamas at the show did them justice.

This isn’t even the first time the former first family went to see the King and Queen of music. Michelle Obama took Malia and Sasha to see Beyoncé and Jay-Z in Chicago in 2014 and again at the Global Citizen Festival in 2015.