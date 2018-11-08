Michelle Obama: Trump’s Birther Lies Were Meant To ‘Stir Up Wingnuts And Kooks’

Former first lady Michelle Obama tears into President Donald Trump in her new book, saying his false “birther” accusations against President Barack Obama threatened the safety of the family.
According to a Washington Post review of the book, Obama writes in Becoming:
“The whole [birther] thing was crazy and mean-spirited, of course, its underlying bigotry and xenophobia hardly concealed. But it was also dangerous, deliberately meant to stir up the wingnuts and kooks. What if someone with an unstable mind loaded a gun and drove to Washington? What if that person went looking for our girls? Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendos, was putting my family’s safety at risk. And for this I’d never forgive him.”
She was referring to a false and racist conspiracy theory perpetuated by Trump and others that President Obama was born overseas.
An advanced copy of the book obtained by The Associated Press also reveals her reaction to learning that Trump had won the election.
She tried to “block it out,” the AP reported.
Becoming will be released Nov. 13