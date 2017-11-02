Michelle Obama Appears To Throw Shade At Donald Trump With Twitter Advice

Michelle Obama is on a mission to make people think before they tweet, and that includes President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, the former first lady took to the stage at The Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago to talk about the dangers of social media and the importance of using each platform intelligently.

“This whole ‘tell it like it is’ business, that’s nonsense,” Obama said during a sit-down with poet Elizabeth Alexander.

“You just don’t say what’s on your mind. You don’t tweet every thought,” she added. “Most of your first initial thoughts are not worthy of the light of day.”

Obama claimed she wasn’t talking “about anybody in particular,” but the audience’s amused reaction suggested they’d interpreted her comments as a thinly-veiled attack on Trump’s infamous Twitter habits.

Michelle Obama on choosing what you say carefully in a high office: "Words matter at this level" pic.twitter.com/dBDFJVjARP — Mashable News (@MashableNews) November 1, 2017

Obama went on to say that social media was “a powerful weapon” and highlighted the burden it placed on people.

″You need to think and spell it right and have good grammar too,” Obama said, in what was also thought to be another zing at Trump.