POLITICS
11/02/2017 05:50 am ET

Michelle Obama Appears To Throw Shade At Donald Trump With Twitter Advice

“This whole ‘tell it like it is’ business, that’s nonsense."

By Lee Moran

Michelle Obama is on a mission to make people think before they tweet, and that includes President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, the former first lady took to the stage at The Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago to talk about the dangers of social media and the importance of using each platform intelligently.

“This whole ‘tell it like it is’ business, that’s nonsense,” Obama said during a sit-down with poet Elizabeth Alexander.

“You just don’t say what’s on your mind. You don’t tweet every thought,” she added. “Most of your first initial thoughts are not worthy of the light of day.”

Obama claimed she wasn’t talking “about anybody in particular,” but the audience’s amused reaction suggested they’d interpreted her comments as a thinly-veiled attack on Trump’s infamous Twitter habits.

Obama went on to say that social media was “a powerful weapon” and highlighted the burden it placed on people.

″You need to think and spell it right and have good grammar too,” Obama said, in what was also thought to be another zing at Trump. 

As first lady or president, it’s essential to realize that “every word you utter has consequences,” she added, because “words matter at this level.”

RELATED COVERAGE

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
If Donald Trump's Staff Were Spokespeople For Other Historic Events
PHOTO GALLERY
If Donald Trump's Staff Were Spokespeople For Other Historic Events
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump U.S. News Twitter Michelle Obama Social Networking
Michelle Obama Appears To Throw Shade At Donald Trump With Twitter Advice

CONVERSATIONS