Michelle Obama Made A Valentine's Day Playlist For Barack, And It's Perfect

She titled it "Forever Mine."

By Carly Ledbetter

Barack and Michelle Obama always come up with the sweetest ways to celebrate major milestones in their relationship ― and this Valentine’s Day is no exception. 

On Tuesday, Michelle tweeted out her gift to her husband of 25 years, and it’s something we can all enjoy. 

“Happy #ValentinesDay to my one and only, @BarackObama. To celebrate the occasion, I’m dedicating a little Valentine’s Day playlist to you!” Michelle wrote. She attached the Spotify playlist, aptly titled “Forever Mine: Michelle to Barack.”

The playlist has 44 songs, most likely a reference to Obama being the 44th president of the United States. It’s filled with classic love songs like Etta James’ “At Last” and Diana Ross’ “Endless Love.”

It also features contemporary favorites from Beyoncé, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Rihanna, Bruno Mars and Janelle Monáe. 

And just look at this sweet playlist cover! 

Michelle Obama/Spotify
So sweet. 

The former president sent a Valentine’s Day message to Michelle on his social media accounts, and it’s equally as cute. 

“Happy Valentine’s Day, @MichelleObama,” he wrote. “You make every day and every place better.” 

A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama) on

Obama posted a similarly adorable message to commemorate Michelle’s birthday on Jan. 17. 

“You’re not only my wife and the mother of my children, you’re my best friend. I love your strength, your grace, and your determination. And I love you more each day,” he said. 

A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama) on

Talk about a “swagalicious” husband.

Take a look back on some of the couple’s sweetest moments together below: 

  • Amanda Lucidon/Official White House Photo
    The first lady snuggles against the president during a video taping for the 2015 World Expo in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House.
  • Pete Souza/Official White House Photo
    President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama ride in the inaugural parade in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21, 2013.
  • Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post via Getty Images
    Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama speak during a rally at Alliant Energy Amphitheater in Dubuque, Iowa on Aug. 15, 2012.
  • Pete Souza/Official White House Photo
    President Barack Obama embraces first lady Michelle Obama as they wait to speak at a rally on the campus of Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio on Oct. 17, 2010.
  • Pete Souza/Official White House Photo
    President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama pose for photos at the Instagram #GimmeFive photo booth in the East Room of the White House during the annual Easter Egg Roll on April 6, 2015.
  • Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
    President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are shown kissing on the kiss cam screen during a timeout in the Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington on July 16, 2012.
  • BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
    President Barack Obama is kissed by first lady Michelle Obama during an inauguration reception at the National Building Museum on Jan. 20, 2013 in Washington, DC.
  • Pete Souza/Official White House Photo
    President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama attend the 'Christmas in Washington' taping at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 13, 2009.
  • JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images
    First lady Michelle Obama wipes something from President Obama's forehead during a dinner at the Schloss Charlottenburg Palace in Berlin, Germany on June 19, 2013.
  • Obama Family Photo
    The Obamas in Kenya in 1992. 
  • Olivier Douliery/Pool/Getty Images
    President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama imitate monsters as they read Where The Wild Things Are during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on March 28, 2016 in Washington, D.C.
  • Pete Souza/Official White House Photo
    President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama watch the fireworks over the National Mall from the roof of the White House on July 4, 2010.
  • Pete Souza/White House via Getty Images
    President Barack Obama hugs first lady Michelle Obama in the Red Room while senior advisor Valerie Jarrett smiles at the White House on March 20, 2009.
  • Kevin Lamarque / Reuters
    President Barack Obama bows to first lady Michelle Obama at the Inaugural Ball in Washington on Jan. 21, 2013.
  • Charles Ommanney/Getty Images
    Then-Sen. Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama backstage before going out to face their supporters at a primary night rally in the gymnasium at the Nashua South High School on Jan. 8, 2008 in Nashua, New Hampshire.
  • MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
    President Barack Obama watches as first lady Michelle Obama putts during a round of mini golf at Pirate's Island Golf on Aug. 14, 2010 in Panama City Beach, Florida.
  • Pete Souza/White House/Corbis/Getty Images
    President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama's hands rest on the railing of a boat during their tour of St. Andrews Bay in Panama City Beach, Florida on Aug. 15, 2010.
  • Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
    President Barack Obama dances with his wife and first lady Michelle Obama during the Western Inaugural Ball on Jan. 20, 2009 in Washington, DC.
  • Scott Olson/Getty Images
    Barack Obama gives his wife Michelle a playful kiss as they tour the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 16, 2007 in Des Moines, Iowa.
  • Pete Souza/Official White House Photo
    President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama ride on a golf cart at an inaugural ball on Jan. 20, 2009.
  • Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images
    President Barack Obama hugs first lady Michelle Obama at a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa.
  • Pete Souza/Official White House Photo
    “I was moving around trying to capture different scenes away from the stage during event to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday and the Selma to Montgomery civil rights marches. When I glanced back towards the stage, I noticed the President and first lady holding hands as they listened to the remarks of Rep. John Lewis. I managed to squeeze off a couple of frames before they began to applaud, and the moment was gone.” -- Pete Souza
  • Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images
    President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama walk towards Marine One across the South Lawn of the White House.
  • Obama Family Photo
    The Obamas on their wedding day in October 1992.
  • Pete Souza/Official White House Photo
    President Barack Obama kisses first lady Michelle Obama during her remarks at an Affordable Care Act reception in the East Room of the White House on May 1, 2014.
  • Pete Souza/Official White House Photo
    President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama celebrate with outgoing social secretary Jeremy Bernard and incoming social secretary Deesha Dyer in the Ground Floor Corridor following the State Dinner at the White House on April 28, 2015.
  • Pete Souza/Official White House Photo
    President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wait in the Map Room of the White House before welcoming President Felipe Calderón of Mexico on May 19, 2010.

