Barack and Michelle Obama always come up with the sweetest ways to celebrate major milestones in their relationship ― and this Valentine’s Day is no exception.

On Tuesday, Michelle tweeted out her gift to her husband of 25 years, and it’s something we can all enjoy.

“Happy #ValentinesDay to my one and only, @BarackObama. To celebrate the occasion, I’m dedicating a little Valentine’s Day playlist to you!” Michelle wrote. She attached the Spotify playlist, aptly titled “Forever Mine: Michelle to Barack.”

The playlist has 44 songs, most likely a reference to Obama being the 44th president of the United States. It’s filled with classic love songs like Etta James’ “At Last” and Diana Ross’ “Endless Love.”

It also features contemporary favorites from Beyoncé, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Rihanna, Bruno Mars and Janelle Monáe.

And just look at this sweet playlist cover!

Michelle Obama/Spotify So sweet.

The former president sent a Valentine’s Day message to Michelle on his social media accounts, and it’s equally as cute.

“Happy Valentine’s Day, @MichelleObama,” he wrote. “You make every day and every place better.”

A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama) on Feb 14, 2018 at 8:26am PST

Obama posted a similarly adorable message to commemorate Michelle’s birthday on Jan. 17.

“You’re not only my wife and the mother of my children, you’re my best friend. I love your strength, your grace, and your determination. And I love you more each day,” he said.

A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama) on Jan 17, 2018 at 12:52pm PST

Talk about a “swagalicious” husband.

Take a look back on some of the couple’s sweetest moments together below: