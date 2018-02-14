Michelle Rodriguez Will Star In Virtual Reality Series ‘The Limit'

“Sin City” director Robert Rodriguez and actress Michelle Rodriguez joined forces once more for a new virtual reality series.

The “Fast and Furious” actress is set to star in the filmmaker’s upcoming VR project “The Limit,” which will premiere on STX’s pay-per-experience channel “Surreal” this summer, according to Variety. On Wednesday, STXsurreal announced it had wrapped up production on the project.

Michelle Rodriguez also worked with the director on his 2013 film “Machete Kills.”

“‘The Limit’ is a first-of-its-kind series in a new format that delivers a blockbuster, lean-back cinematic experience that audiences can’t find anywhere else in the VR marketplace right now,” co-president of STXsurreal Rick Rey said, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The series is being described as a short-form first-person POV action series starring Michelle Rodriguez as a genetically enhanced weapon of mass destruction that seeks to destroy the agency that created her.