Michelle Wolf Airs Candid Mental Health Segment

Sunday, on her Netflix show “The Break,” host Michelle Wolf aired an honest segment about the importance of mental health in the wake of the high-profile suicides of fashion designer Kate Spade and celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain.

Wolf specifically highlighted our culture’s obsession with appearing happy all the time. “If you want proof of how ingrained the idea of pretending to be happy is in our society, even our poo emoji is smiling,” Wolf said.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” is one of the most beloved Christmas films of all time, Wolf points out, and it’s about a guy who contemplates ending his life. “You know what really puts me in the holiday spirit?” Wolf asked. “That one where the guy wants to jump off a bridge, but then doesn’t? ... Merry Christmas, everyone!”

Wolf finished the segment emphasizing that it’s OK to feel bad sometimes. And more importantly, it’s OK to be honest about feeling bad.

“How can we expect to have an honest conversation about anything if we’re always supposed to feel flawless? I’m not perfect,” Wolf said. “I just farted.”