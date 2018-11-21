Michelle Wolf pulled no punches early Wednesday after President Donald Trump insulted her on Twitter.

Trump used the social media platform to call Wolf a “so-called comedian” following the news that the featured speaker at the 2019 White House Correspondents’ Dinner would be an author instead of a comedian. Wolf headlined the 2018 event and sparked anger among conservatives with her jokes about White House adviser Kellyanne Conway and press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Wolf hit back at the president’s post with this blistering tweet:

I bet you'd be on my side if I had killed a journalist. #BeBest https://t.co/bZ91Cg0QCr — Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) November 21, 2018

Her remark was in reference to Trump’s statement on Tuesday that the U.S. would continue to back Saudi Arabia even if Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was proven to have ordered the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Wolf also referenced first lady Melania Trump’s anti-bullying campaign by captioning the post with its slogan, #BeBest. Her tweet was well received:

