Michelle Wolf Hits Back At Criticism That She Attacked Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Looks

Comedian Michelle Wolf took a moment Sunday to remind critics that her comments about Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Saturday night were focused on the White House press secretary’s professional conduct, not her physical appearance.

While performing at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, Wolf roasted Sanders ― among many others ― in brutal takedowns that both won praise from fans and prompted criticism among several high-profile media voices.

“All these jokes were about her despicable behavior,” Wolf tweeted in response to New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman, who complimented Sanders for sitting through a routine that attacked her physical appearance and job performance.

“Why are you guys making this about Sarah’s looks?” Wolf also said, responding to MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski, who tweeted multiple messages about how “deplorable” it was for Sanders to be “humiliated on national television for her looks.”

That @PressSec sat and absorbed intense criticism of her physical appearance, her job performance, and so forth, instead of walking out, on national television, was impressive. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 29, 2018

Hey mags! All these jokes were about her despicable behavior. Sounds like you have some thoughts about her looks though? 😘 https://t.co/JRzzvhBuey — Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) April 29, 2018

Watching a wife and mother be humiliated on national television for her looks is deplorable. I have experienced insults about my appearance from the president. All women have a duty to unite when these attacks happen and the WHCA owes Sarah an apology. — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) April 29, 2018

Why are you guys making this about Sarah’s looks? I said she burns facts and uses the ash to create a *perfect* smoky eye. I complimented her eye makeup and her ingenuity of materials. https://t.co/slII9TYdYx — Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) April 29, 2018

Wolf’s remarks about Sanders seemed to strike a nerve with conservatives in particular. On Sunday morning, Fox News reporter Ed Henry called on the White House Correspondents’ Association to issue a public apology to the press secretary.

But Wolf’s jokes about Sanders, which took up a mere fraction of her set, had little to do with the press secretary’s appearance. She joked that Sanders “burned facts” to create the “perfect smokey eye.” She also likened the press secretary to a macho softball coach, mocking her confrontations with reporters including CNN’s Jim Acosta.

