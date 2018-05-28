Michelle Wolf Says Sarah Huckabee Sanders 'Has the Mario Batali Of Personalities'

Michelle Wolf took another jab at Sarah Huckabee Sanders during the first episode of her new Netflix show, “The Break with Michelle Wolf,” on Sunday night.

“She has the Mario Batali of personalities,” said Wolf during a segment called “Sports Smash.”

Netflix

Wolf started the segment by saying she wanted to talk about feminism and asked, “Do women have to support other women?”

“No, of course not! If we did, Hillary would be president and I don’t think she is,” said the comedian, who then brought up Gina Haspel’s appointment as CIA director.

Wolf mentioned how her “best friend” Sanders had tweeted that any Democrats who don’t support Haspel but claim to support women’s empowerment are hypocrites.

There is no one more qualified to be the first woman to lead the CIA than 30+ year CIA veteran Gina Haspel. Any Democrat who claims to support women’s empowerment and our national security but opposes her nomination is a total hypocrite — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) May 5, 2018

“Well, if anyone’s an expert on hypocrites, it’s Sarah Huckabee Sanders,” said Wolf. “And for the record, that was not a looks-based joke. That was about her ugly personality.”

The comedian then made the comparison of Sanders to the celebrity chef. Wolf had mentioned and roasted Batali, who is currently being investigated after allegations of sexual misconduct were made against him, earlier in the show.

“Look, there’s nothing antifeminist about not supporting certain women,” said Wolf.

Sanders and Wolf have had a contentious relationship since Wolf’s controversial remarks at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner last month. Wolf roasted Sanders, among others, and compared her to both a softball coach and a character from “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

NurPhoto via Getty Images

Perhaps the most-criticized joke Wolf told pertaining to Sanders was about lying.

“I actually really like Sarah. I think she’s very resourceful,” said Wolf. “Like, she burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smoky eye. Like, maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies.”

Michelle Wolf destroys Sarah Huckabee Sanders at #WHCD pic.twitter.com/pKGSSOCu8d — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 29, 2018

Wolf has since said that she “wouldn’t change a single word that I said” at the dinner.

Sanders responded to Wolf’s defense of the set by saying: “That evening says a whole lot more about her than it does about me ... I hope that [Wolf] can find some of the same happiness that we all have, because I think she may need a little bit more of that in her life because the rest of us here are doing great.”