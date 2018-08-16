Michigan Lawmaker Under Fire For Alleged Racial Slurs Against Asian Opponent

Michigan state Rep. Bettie Cook Scott is facing calls from 19 groups to apologize after she allegedly referred to her Asian primary opponent, state Rep. Stephanie Chang, as “ching-chong,” according to a press release from Progress Michigan.

Chang and Scott both ran in the Democratic primary for the state Senate. Chang won with 49 percent of the vote, and Scott earned 11 percent.

The groups condemning Scott, which include the Michigan chapter of Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote and the Association of Chinese Americans, allege Scott made the disparaging remarks on primary election day, Aug. 7.

Scott allegedly expressed anti-immigrant sentiments, telling a voter “immigrants from China are coming over and taking our community from us,” the groups said in a Tuesday statement.

The statement also alleges that Scott said “Vote for me. Don’t vote for the ching-chong!” and called members of Chang’s staff “ching-chongs.”

Michigan Legislature Chang is serving her second term in the state House and won the Democratic primary for the state Senate.

The Michigan Democratic Party condemned Scott’s language as well.

“Bettie Cook Scott’s remarks were not only offensive but go against all the values of the Democratic Party,” state party Chair Brandon Dillon said. “She must apologize immediately. There is no place in our state or our party for bigotry and discrimination.”

Scott is serving her third term in the state House. She previously worked as a public school teacher and police officer.

Chang, who is serving her second term in the state House, was the first Asian-American woman to serve in the Michigan Legislature. She is the co-founder and former president of Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote-Michigan, one of the groups spearheading the calls for Scott to apologize.

Chang told the Detroit Metro Times that Scott’s alleged remarks are offensive to all Asian-Americans.

“It isn’t about me,” Chang said, according to the outlet. “It’s about an elected official disrespecting entire populations, whether they be Asian-American, immigrant, or residents of Sen. District 1 or [Cook’s] own current house district.”