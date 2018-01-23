The NCAA has formally opened an investigation into Michigan State University’s handling of the allegations against Larry Nassar, the school’s disgraced former team doctor who has been accused of sexually abusing more than 140 women, The New York Times reported on Tuesday.

“The NCAA has requested information from Michigan State about any potential rules violations,” Donald Remy, the NCAA’s chief legal officer, told the Times.

HuffPost has reached out to the NCAA and Michigan State for comment.

More than a hundred women have read victim impact statements during Nassar’s week-long sentencing hearing, set to conclude later this week. The physician pleaded guilty to 10 counts of first-degree sexual misconduct and faces a minimum of 25 years in prison. He was already sentenced to 60 years in prison in December for child pornography.

Many of the women say they told parents, coaches and trainers at Michigan State University about Nassar’s abuse, but that the allegations were overlooked or hidden.

Jessica Smith, who said Nassar abused her for months when she was 17, told HuffPost’s Alanna Vagianos that many of those involved haven’t faced proper punishment for overlooking the complaints.

“I’m sick of MSU trying to look good instead of be good,” Smith said earlier this month.