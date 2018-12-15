Donald Trump’s next acting White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, may have said he was looking forward “to working with the president and the entire team” in this tweet on Friday:

This is a tremendous honor. I look forward to working with the President and the entire team. It’s going to be a great 2019! https://t.co/X4gauBOg1d — Mick Mulvaney (@MickMulvaneyOMB) December 14, 2018

But he hasn’t always been so effusive with his praise of Trump, per multiple reports.

In fact, Mulvaney went so far as to call Trump “a terrible human being” in a debate in York, South Carolina, the week before the 2016 election.

The Daily Beast shared video of Mulvaney making the comment on Friday.

After decrying Hillary Clinton as a liberal who would take the country in the wrong direction, Mick Mulvaney said he was supporting Trump despite the fact that he's a "terrible human being." https://t.co/HeUhfJdvzO — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) December 15, 2018

“Yes, I am supporting Donald Trump but I’m doing so as enthusiastically as I can, even the fact that I think he’s a terrible human being, but the choice on the other side is just as bad,” Mulvaney said.