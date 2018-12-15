Donald Trump’s next acting White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, may have said he was looking forward “to working with the president and the entire team” in this tweet on Friday:
But he hasn’t always been so effusive with his praise of Trump, per multiple reports.
In fact, Mulvaney went so far as to call Trump “a terrible human being” in a debate in York, South Carolina, the week before the 2016 election.
The Daily Beast shared video of Mulvaney making the comment on Friday.
“Yes, I am supporting Donald Trump but I’m doing so as enthusiastically as I can, even the fact that I think he’s a terrible human being, but the choice on the other side is just as bad,” Mulvaney said.
South Carolina newspaper The State reported the comment at the time, adding that Mulvaney said Trump and his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, were “perhaps two of the most flawed human beings running for president in the history of the country.”