Migos Rapper Offset Arrested In Georgia On Felony Gun Charges

Migos rapper Offset was arrested in Georgia on Friday after being pulled over outside Atlanta.

Multiple outlets reported that Offset, real name Kiari Cephus, was pulled over for an improper lane change. According to People, citing a police report, officers allegedly detected the smell of marijuana, which prompted them to search the vehicle.

Police found three guns and less than an ounce of marijuana in the car. The rapper was taken in four separate charges, including two felony charges: possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a weapon during a crime. He was also charged with possession of marijuana (one ounce or less) and an improper lane change. He was held at Clayton County Jail on bond, which was later posted.

The 26-year-old has been incarcerated before for violating his probation after felony convictions for burglary and theft.

Multiple outlets reported that Offset was in violation of probation this time around; however his wife, Cardi B, posted an Instagram story after his return home that read, “For the record Offset is NOT ON PROBATION.”

Most recently, Offset had a brush with the law in April when Migos’ tour bus was pulled over. Police found marijuana, codeine and Xanax on the bus. None of the group members were arrested, but some members in the group’s entourage were.

Earlier this month, Offset and Cardi B, welcomed a daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus. Kulture is Cardi’s first child, while Offset has three children from previous relationships.

Andrew Toth via Getty Images Cardi B and Offset attend a fashion show on Feb. 11 in New York City.

Offset’s lawyer Drew Findling told TMZ that his client broke no laws.

“It’s a common theme. We’re talking about a young, African-American man driving a shiny, beautiful luxury car and clad in designer clothes and watches and jewelry,” Findling told the publication. “Unfortunately people in his genre become a target for law enforcement who think that lifestyle is connected to some illegal activity ... and that is a sad statement.”

As part of Migos, Offset is slated to head out on tour with Drake for the “Aubrey and The Three Amigos Tour” on July 26.