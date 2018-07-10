Joshua Roberts/Reuters An immigration activist holds a sign against family separation during a rally in June to protest the Trump administration's immigration policy outside the White House.

The Trump administration reunited only four children under age 5 with the parents it separated them from at the border by a court-ordered deadline of Tuesday, according to documents filed in court.

Another 71 children are “likely eligible” to be reunited with their parents but have not yet been ― 51 of them with parents in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody who may be reunited on or soon after Tuesday, 12 whose parents were deported and eight whose parents were already released into the U.S. The reunification for families in which parents were already deported or released will take longer, the government said.

Last month, Judge Dana Sabraw ordered the government to reunite children under 5 with their parents by July 10 and all children by July 26.

More than 2,000 children were taken from their parents after they were apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border while crossing illegally so the adults could be prosecuted under the Trump administration’s zero tolerance policy. The court order applies to those children and to others separated from their parents by the U.S. government, unless they are deemed ineligible based on criminal record, disease or other factors.

The government initially said over the weekend that it identified 102 children in government custody who may have been taken from their parents. It has now determined some are not eligible to be reunited with their parents, according to the court filing.

Five adults were determined to not be the parent of the child in question, according to the government. Eight other parents had serious criminal histories and the government found evidence of child abuse by another, according to the filing. Another parent planned to live in a household with an adult who had an outstanding warrant for sexual abuse of a child and cannot be reunited unless they identify a different place to live, according to the filing.

Some parents currently ineligible for reunification could be eligible later, including one in ICE custody who is being treated for a communicable disease and 10 in criminal custody with either the U.S. Marshals Service or state or county law enforcement.

President Donald Trump downplayed the significance of the government missing the court’s deadline for reunification earlier Tuesday, shifting the blame to parents for coming to the U.S. in the first place.

“Well, I have a solution,” he told reporters. “Tell people not to come to our country illegally. That’s the solution. Don’t come to our country illegally. Come like other people do. Come legally.”