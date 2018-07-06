Mika Brzezinski Rips Ivanka Trump For Hailing Dad On Migrant Kids

Brzezinski attacked the first daughter and other members of the Trump administration Friday after airing heart-wrenching footage of a Guatemalan mother seeing her 8-year-old daughter for the first time since they were forcibly separated at the U.S.-Mexico border 55 days earlier.

The footage was particularly difficult to watch “when you realize this happened because of policies in the United States of America,” Brzezinski said.

“For some reason, some people who work for President Trump, including his daughter, are twisting this and actually thanking President Trump for moments like this, moments he created,” she later noted.

Brzezinski continued: “How sick, how sick for someone in the White House to tweet ‘thank you’ to Donald Trump for these reunions. Because these reunions, they should have never happened. These children should never have been taken away from their parents. These children should have never been traumatized.”

After the president countermanded his administration’s family separation policy last month, Ivanka Trump tweeted a thank you to her dad for “taking critical action ending family separation at our border.”

Thank you @POTUS for taking critical action ending family separation at our border. Congress must now act + find a lasting solution that is consistent with our shared values;the same values that so many come here seeking as they endeavor to create a better life for their families — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 20, 2018

Some 3,000 children are still separated from their parents because of the Trump administration’s zero tolerance immigration policy, and 100 are under the age of 5, said Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

Last week, a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to reunite children separated from parents within 30 days, or within 14 days for those under age 5. HHS went back to court on Thursday to ask for an extension of the deadline.

Some of the children and their parents’ records have vanished or even been destroyed, according to sources in the Department of Homeland Security cited in a New York Times article Thursday. This raises the possibility that some children may never be reunited with their parents.