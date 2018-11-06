Republican Mike Braun Defeats Indiana's Joe Donnelly For Senate Seat

But as in other states, much of the Indiana Senate debate focused on health care. Donnelly has opposed Republican efforts to repeal or undermine parts of the Affordable Care Act. Even though he supported those efforts, Braun claimed that he, rather than Donnelly, would better protect people with pre-existing conditions from discrimination by insurance companies. He based his claim in the fact that his firm provides health insurance for its employees, even though they have to pay an unusually high deductible before their coverage kicks in.