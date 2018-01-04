The Internet Is Living For This Photo Of Doug Jones' Gay Son 'Side-Eyeing' Mike Pence

Following one of the most bitterly fought special elections in recent memory, Democrat Doug Jones was formally sworn in as Alabama’s newest U.S. senator Wednesday.

For now, a lot of chatter is focused on this photograph of Doug Jones’ openly gay son, Carson Jones, at his father’s side during Wednesday’s ceremony.

Alex Wong via Getty Images

The photo is, of course, just one of many that were shot at the ceremony. While it’s impossible to know what Carson was really thinking at the time, the image appears to capture him giving Pence a contemptuous look.

Given Pence’s history of supporting anti-LGBTQ legislation, Twitter and Facebook users have been happy to chime in with amusing captions of their own.

Wow. The look on the face of Doug Jones' proudly gay son Carson as bigot Pence swears him in: priceless. https://t.co/0gPIcDpXXk pic.twitter.com/asMD36eCrd — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) January 4, 2018

Photo of the decade: Doug Jones being sworn in, while his openly gay son QUIETLY DISINTEGRATES THE SOUL OF MIKE PENCE. pic.twitter.com/wTKHAZSrOx — Derek Milman (@DerekMilman) January 4, 2018

Someone buy the rights to adapt this staring contest between Carson Jones and Mike Pence. pic.twitter.com/wwAD9s1S6j — Matt Donnelly (@MattDonnelly) January 4, 2018

My 2018 aesthetic will be Carson Jones sideeyeing homophobe Mike Pence while his father, Doug Jones, is sworn into the US Senate. 😏 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/l21UJ37Q8p — DCHomos (@DCHomos) January 3, 2018

Carson, who works as a zookeeper in Colorado, stoked the flames of internet speculation himself when he posted the photo to his own Instagram account late Wednesday, accompanied with the hashtag #nocaptionneeded.

Though it’s not visible in the picture, Carson also donned a rainbow flower boutonniere given to him by LGBTQ advocacy group DCHomos for the occasion.

After his father’s Dec. 12 victory, Carson confirmed to The Advocate that he identifies as gay. The interview followed a flurry of blog posts declaring him Sen. Jones’ “sexy son” and a “hottie zookeeper” alongside shirtless vacation photos and gym selfies culled from his Instagram account.