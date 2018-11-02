Whoops! Mike Pence's Hollywood Slam Backfires In 'The Hollywood Of The South'

Vice President Mike Pence tried to share a fairly typical Republican talking point in Georgia on Thursday, slamming Hollywood and the celebrities visiting the state to support Democrat Stacey Abrams, including Oprah Winfrey and Will Ferrell.

“I’d like to remind Stacey and Oprah and Will Ferrell, I’m kind of a big deal, too,” said Pence, who is not from Georgia. “And I’ve got a message for all of Stacey Abrams’ liberal Hollywood friends: This ain’t Hollywood. This is Georgia.”

He also tweeted it:

I’ve got a message for all of Stacey Abrams’ Hollywood friends: This ain’t Hollywood. This is Georgia!



Vote @BrianKempGA on Nov 6. He’s for Georgia! pic.twitter.com/AcmVHDkZtc — Mike Pence (@mike_pence) November 2, 2018

Georgia, however, is home to a booming film industry, thanks to more than $1 billion in tax credits over the past decade, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Georgia Department of Economic Development said there were 320 films and TV shows shot in the state last year, generating an economic impact of $9.5 billion, including $2.7 billion in direct spending. Hit shows, such as “The Walking Dead,” “Stranger Things” and “Atlanta,” as well as top-grossing movies like “Black Panther” and the “Hunger Games” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchiseshave all filmed in the state.

Some have even started calling Atlanta “The Hollywood of the South” and “Y’allywood.”

Twitter users were quick to correct Pence:

The GA film industry is a huge employer and film and TV crews and actors are hard working people who put in 12-18 hour days behind the scenes to make a product that brings hundreds of billions to the US economy. I realize you think GA is all peaches and racism, but you're wrong. — Eddy Robinson (@EddyRobinson) November 2, 2018

BLACK PANTHER was filmed in Georgia.

BLACK LIGHTNING is filmed in Georgia.

THE WALKING DEAD, too. List goes on.

A lot of films and TV are made in Georgia.

And they employ a lot of Georgians. https://t.co/ITQPY3nzWF — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) November 2, 2018

This is the Hollywood of the south. We have receipts. Run along now! — Kelly Green (@brandcoachkelly) November 2, 2018

You know how many movies and tv shows are made in Georgia??? — Maria Arriola (@MariaArriola4) November 2, 2018

Georgia? Like where Black Panther was made? That Georgia? — Darryl Jones (@TheDarrylJones) November 2, 2018

Atlanta is one of the new filmmaking hotspots. Atlanta is 2nd Hollywood — ann (@agrosse777) November 2, 2018

We're Y'all-ywood - and proud of it!!!🍑 — Aleta Wolf (@Aleta_Wolf) November 2, 2018

lol here's some of the Hollywood location shoot business Pence doesn't want in Georgia: https://t.co/MaPx95jop5 — bertolt blecht ¡!¡! (@benschwartzy) November 2, 2018